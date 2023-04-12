Gorman tiebreaking HR 2nd day in row, Cards top Rockies 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a late tiebreaking home run for the second straight day, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 7-4.

Nolan Arenado hit his 139th home run at Coors Field and Tyler O'Neill hit his first home run since opening day.

With the score 4-4 in the eighth, Willson Contreras hit a two-out chopper off Justin Lawrence to second baseman Ryan McMahon and reached on an error by first baseman C.J. Cron.

Gorman drove a sinker into the left-field seats for his fourth homer and a 6-4 lead.