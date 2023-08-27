Goodman leads Rockies past Orioles 4-3 in major league debut as Colorado snaps 6-game skid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two hits and RBI, scoring the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut to lead Colorado over the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 and stop the Rockies’ six-game losing streak.

Goodman was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft and the 23-year-old was at Double-A before he was moved up to Colorado’s top farm team at Albuquerque on Aug. 8.

After hitting .371 with nine and 33 RBIs in 15 games with the Isotopes, Goodman was brought up when Jurickson Profar was released. Goodman went 2 for 4.