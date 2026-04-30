Goodman hits 2 HRs, Sugano pitches 5 1/3 scoreless innings, Rockies beat Reds 13-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered twice, Brett Sullivan hit a three-run double, and Tomoyuki Sugano pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-2 on Wednesday night.

Goodman and Sullivan both went 3 for 4 and drove in three. Brenton Doyle, TJ Rumfield and Willi Castro had two hits apiece as the Rockies had 15 hits in all, the fourth time they have had 15-plus hits in a game this season.

Sugano (3-1) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out a pair.

Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson (2-3) allowed four runs on four hits, walked four and had four strikeouts in three innings. He missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

Goodman and Castro drew back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases before Sullivan hit a bases-clearing double to right in the first inning.

Doyle walked to lead off the third and scored when Castro doubled to give the Rockies a 4-0 lead.

Goodman hit a solo shot in fifth and a 415-foot two-run homer in the seventh and now has nine homers this season.

Kyle Karros' sacrifice fly drove in Castro and made it 8-0 going into the eighth.

Goodman, Sullivan and Karros each singled to load the bases with one out in the ninth. Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-run single and Mickey Moniak followed with a ground-rule double that drove in Karros. Moniak scored when Jordan Beck grounded out, Doyle's single drove in Tovar to make it 13-2.

Tyler Stephenson hit a leadoff double and Will Benson followed with his first homer this season in the ninth for Cincinnati’s only runs. Matt McLain had two hits for the Reds.

McLain singled in the first and then stole second but was thrown out at home by Tovar after Sal Stewart's infield single in the first.

Up next

Colorado's Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.97 ERA) is set to pitch Thursday opposite Andrew Abbott (0-2, 6.59) in the second of a three-game series.

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