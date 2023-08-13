Gonsolin works 6 solid innings and Dodgers slug 3 homers in a 4-1 win over the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith, James Outman and Amed Rosario homered and Tony Gonsolin worked six solid innings after allowing a home run on his first pitch as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games and won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit Gonsolin’s first pitch of the game 427 feet and over the wall in center for an early lead.

The Rockies managed just two hits the rest of the way.

Tovar finished with two of the Rockies’ three hits. Gonsolin (8-4) allowed three hits, with six strikeouts and no walks.