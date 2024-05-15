Gomber and Beck lead Rockies past Padres 8-0 for 3-game sweep and 7-game win streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Gomber allowed two hits in six innings, Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep with their seventh straight victory.

Gomber struck out five and walked two before three relievers finished a four-hitter. It was the first time last-place Colorado, which has won six road games all season, swept a three-game set in San Diego since 2013.

Beck, who had three hits and four RBIs, smacked his first major league homer in the sixth. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games.

Michael King had a rocky outing for the Padres, giving up his big league-high 11th homer to Doyle in a three-run second. Beck also delivered a two-run double.