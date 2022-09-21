Giants sub for Rodón with 6 relievers, beat Rockies 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater doubled twice, David Villar homered, and the San Francisco Giants used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3.

San Francisco lefty Carlos Rodón was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand.

John Brebbia started and pitched one inning in his 70th appearance, the most in the majors this season. Tyler Rogers pitched two innings for the win and Jarlín García got the final out for his first save.

C.J. Cron homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rockies to set a career high in RBIs with 101.