Giants complete 3-game sweep of Rockies behind rookie pitcher's 1st MLB win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keaton Winn had a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings to get his first major league win, and the San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 6-3 victory.

Thairo Estrada, Mitch Haniger and Joc Peterson homered for the Giants. Estrada’s homer was his second in two games, while Haniger’s drive was his second in three days after missing 64 games with a broken right forearm.

The Giants edged back into the playoff race with three straight wins following a six-game losing streak that matched their season worst.

San Francisco pulled within 1 1/2 games of Arizona for the final NL wild card.