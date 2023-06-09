Watch Now
Giants beat Rockies for 11th straight time, 6-4 with 3-run 9th

San Francisco Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg and Thairo Estrada celebrate a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Denver.
June 8, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Crawford had a pinch-hit RBI double to spark a three-run ninth and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies for the 11th straight time, 6-4 on Thursday.

Michael Conforto and Thairo Estrada homered to help San Francisco sweep its seventh straight series from Colorado.

Scott Alexander (5-0) got the win with an inning of relief and Camilo Doval finished for his 16th save.

Nolan Jones had three hits for the Rockies. They have lost four straight.

San Francisco is 16-3 at Coors Field dating to Sept. 6, 2021, and has won eight straight in Denver. That streak was in jeopardy until a late rally against Colorado closer Pierce Johnson (0-3).

