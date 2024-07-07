Watch Now
Garcia, Melendez, Witt homer top help Royals rout Rockies 10-1, end 3-game losing streak

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Aaron Schunk follows the flight of his single against Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 07, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. homered, Brady Singer won for the first time on the road this season and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-1 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Garcia’s three-run homer capped a four-run second inning off right-hander Tanner Gordon (0-1), who was making his major league debut. Melendez homered in the seventh, and Witt hit his 15th to cap a three-hit day in a three-run ninth.

Singer (5-5) gave one run and six hits — all singles — and stuck out seven in seven innings for his first road victory since Aug. 8, 2023, in Boston.

Nolan Jones hit run-scoring single to break Singer’s shutout with two outs in the seventh.

