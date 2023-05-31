Watch Now
Gallen pitches 6 shutout innings, Diamondbacks hit 3 HRs in 5-1 win over Rockies

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 30, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings, Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria homered in the first inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Gallen (7-2) is 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA in six starts at Chase Field this season. He gave up five hits and two walks and struck out seven to win for the first time in three starts and lower his season ERA to 2.72.

The right-hander hasn't allowed a homer in 63 innings — dating to his second start of the season.

Corbin Carroll also homered and scored twice for Arizona, which has won three in a row.

Nolan Jones hit his first homer of the year in the ninth for Colorado against reliever Kevin Ginkel.

