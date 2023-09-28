Freeman reaches 100 RBIs and Dodgers beat Rockies 8-2 to near 3rd straight 100-win season

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer to reach 100 RBIs for the fourth time, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in another step toward their third straight 100-win season.

Freeman hit a three-run homer off Justin Lawrence in a four-run eighth inning, raising his season totals to 28 homers and 101 RBIs. The seven-time All-Star also reached 100 RBIs with Atlanta in 2013 and 2019 and in his first season with the Dodgers in 2022.

Teammates Mookie Betts (106) and Max Muncy (104) have topped 100 RBIs this year and J.D. Martinez has 98.