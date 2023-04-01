Watch Now
Freeland's great play, Blackmon HR carry Rockies past Padres

Alex Gallardo/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 31, 2023
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Freeland made a brilliant defensive play while holding San Diego to three hits in six scoreless innings and Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the Colorado Rockies' 4-1 victory over the Padres on Friday night.

The Rockies have won the first two games of the season against the Padres, who have World Series aspirations after making it to the NL Championship Series last year.

Not only are the Padres off to a rough start, but they were booed for the second straight night at Petco Park.

Freeland made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola opening the fifth.

