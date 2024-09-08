Freeland works 6 solid innings, Hillard and Goodman hit homers as the Rockies beat the Brewers 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched one-run ball for six innings and Sam Hillard hit a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Freeland (5-7) allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out four for his ninth quality start of the season. The 31-year-old left-hander improved to 5-3 in his last 13 starts since returning from a left elbow strain that landed him on the injured list on June 23. Freeland allowed a base bit to Issac Collins in the second inning and then retired the next 14 batters. Relievers Seth Halvorsen, Angel Chivilli and Angel Chivilli teamed up for three hitless innings of relief.

