Freeland outduels Cease, Rockies blank White Sox 3-0

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Sep 14, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by the Chicago White Sox for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings as the Colorado Rockies earned a 3-0 victory.

The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 games remaining.

Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20.

Freeland frustrated a Chicago lineup that was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. He worked around seven hits and three walks, striking out five. Freeland has posted a 2.17 ERA over his last four starts.

Chicago fell to 20-9 in games started by Cease.

