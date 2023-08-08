Freddy Peralta strikes out 13, allows only 1 hit as Brewers trounce Rockies 12-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out 13 to match his career high and allowed just one hit over seven innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-1 blowout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Milwaukee's Sal Frelick went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, scored three times and had four RBIs. Brice Turang and Tyrone Taylor also went deep.

William Contreras went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

The only hit Peralta allowed was a one-out homer to Ezequiel Tovar in the first inning. Peralta retired each of the last 20 batters he faced.