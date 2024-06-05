Watch Now
Frankie Montas pitches 7 1-hit innings, Elly De La Cruz homers in Reds' 4-1 victory over Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas works against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 04, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Frankie Montas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Elly De La Cruz hit a 448-foot homer and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

Elias Diaz broke up Montas' no-hit bid with a double to center field to open the seventh, but Montas retired the next three batters to conclude his outing and win for the first time since April 3.

Montas became the first visiting pitcher in the history of hitter-friendly Coors Field to throw at least seven innings with nine or more strikeouts while allowing no more than one hit, according to OptaSTATS.

