Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Francisco Lindor breaks tie with 2-run single in 9th to push the Mets past the Rockies 5-3

Mets Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson after Lindor connected for a single to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Victor Vodnik in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Mets Rockies Baseball
Posted
and last updated

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tie-breaking, two-run single in the ninth inning, Jesse Winker had three hits, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth, Lindor singled to left off Colorado's Victor Vodnik to score Harrison Bader and Ben Gamel, putting the Mets ahead. Winker then added a single with two outs to drive in Taylor for a 5-2 lead.

The Mets had 11 hits, 10 of which were singles.

Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 19 chances.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies