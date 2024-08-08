Francisco Lindor breaks tie with 2-run single in 9th to push the Mets past the Rockies 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tie-breaking, two-run single in the ninth inning, Jesse Winker had three hits, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth, Lindor singled to left off Colorado's Victor Vodnik to score Harrison Bader and Ben Gamel, putting the Mets ahead. Winker then added a single with two outs to drive in Taylor for a 5-2 lead.

The Mets had 11 hits, 10 of which were singles.

Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 19 chances.