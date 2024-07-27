Fitzgerald hits 2 home runs, Harrison strikes out 11 and Giants beat Rockies 11-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald continued his power surge with two home runs, Kyle Harrison tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

Fitzgerald, with a pair of two-run blasts, became the first Giants player to hit seven home runs in an eight-game span since Barry Bonds in 2004.

Harrison (6-4) held the Rockies to a run on one hit.

Jorge Soler also had three hits, including a leadoff homer for the Giants.

Heliot Ramos added a three-run homer in the eighth.

Brenton Doyle knocked in two runs with a triple in the eighth inning for the Rockies.