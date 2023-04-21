Watch Now
Feltner, Cron help Rockies snap 8-game skid, top Phils 5-0

Matt Slocum/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan Feltner pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 20, 2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Feltner tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2 1/3 strong relief innings and Pierce Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

Mike Moustakas had an RBI double for the Rockies, who rebounded from getting shelled in a three-game sweep by the Pirates at home in which Pittsburgh outscored the Rockies 33-9 while accumulating 43 hits.

The Rockies had no such trouble against the defending National League champs.

Trea Turner doubled for the Phillies, who had six hits.

