Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Fans run onto field and one makes contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Field guards hold onto a fan as he tries to reach Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, while second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Braves Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 23:46:57-04

DENVER — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018