Erick Fedde fans 10 as Cardinals beat Rockies 5-2 for 4th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Iván Herrera had two hits and two runs scored, Masyn Winn tripled and doubled and Erick Fedde struck out 10 as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Pedro Pagés had two RBI singles and Thomas Saggese added a pair of hits for the Cardinals, who will try to complete a series sweep in Thursday's finale.

Brenton Doyle homered leading off the ninth against Matthew Liberatore, who was relieved by Ryan Helsley. Sam Hilliard then grounded into a game-ending double play for Helsley's 48th save in 52 chances.

The Rockies need to win three of their final four games to avoid their second straight 100-loss season.