DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz capped Colorado's six-run eighth inning with a tiebreaking RBI double, and the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 10-9.

Elehuris Montero and Hunter Goodman homered for Colorado, which earned a split of the four-game series. Brenton Doyle and Brendan Rodgers each had three of the Rockies' 14 hits.

Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar homered for Padres, who had won three of four. Xander Bogaerts had two hits and drove in a run.