Dylan Carlson drives in 3 runs to help Cardinals bounce back and beat Rockies 8-5

Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson follows through on a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, June 7, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jun 07, 2024

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson drove in his first three runs of the season to help the St. Louis Cardinals rebound from relinquishing a four-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5.

Carlson stroked a two-run double off Matt Carasiti after Brendan Donovan put the Cardinals ahead with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Carlson also hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to tie it at 5 for his first RBI in 57 plate appearances this season.

John King, Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Ryan Helsley pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 21st save.

