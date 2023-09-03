Doyle's 3-run triple, Blackmon's three RBIs lead Rockies to 8-7 win over Blue Jays

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7.

Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 game.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal had two hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who remained 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the third AL wild card.

Toronto took a 4-0 lead with six hits in the first inning, and Kiermaier’s seventh homer leading off the second made it 5-0.

Colorado chipped away with four unearned runs off Blue Jays’ starter Yusei Kikuchi (3-5).