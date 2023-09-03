Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Doyle's 3-run triple, Blackmon's three RBIs lead Rockies to 8-7 win over Blue Jays

Blue Jays Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle, center, is congratulated as he returns to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Denver. Doyle hit a three-run triple in the inning. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Blue Jays Rockies Baseball
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 13:42:10-04

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7.

Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 game.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal had two hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who remained 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the third AL wild card.

Toronto took a 4-0 lead with six hits in the first inning, and Kiermaier’s seventh homer leading off the second made it 5-0.

Colorado chipped away with four unearned runs off Blue Jays’ starter Yusei Kikuchi (3-5).

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018