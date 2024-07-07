Doyle homers again, Gomber outduels Lugo in the Rockies' 3-1 victory over the Royals

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle homered for the fourth time in five games, Austin Gomber won for the first time in seven weeks and the Colorado Rockies beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Saturday night.

Gomber (2-5) allowed a run on six hits in seven innings and struck out three in his first victory since May 15.

He outdueled Royals ace Seth Lugo, with Ryan McMahon having three hits to help Colorado win its third straight.

Lugo (11-3) went six innings, allowing five hits and three runs — two earned. He struck out five and walked two.

In the second inning, Doyle hit his 11th homer of the season after Brendan Rodgers reached on third baseman Maikel Garcia’s throwing error.