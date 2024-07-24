Doyle hits first career grand slam, Rockies tie franchise record for runs in 20-7 win over Red Sox

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a grand slam, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies tied a franchise record for runs in a 20-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Tovar homered and singled twice, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his homer. Jacob Stallings also homered, Brendan Rodgers had four hits and Kris Bryant singled three times for the Rockies.

Cal Quantrill tossed six solid innings as Colorado took two of three from the scuffling Red Sox.

Boston has lost five of its first six to begin the second half of the season.