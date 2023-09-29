Watch Now
Doyle drives in 4 runs and Montero finishes a triple shy of cycle as Rockies beat Dodgers 14-5

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones watches his two-run double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:25 PM, Sep 28, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle drove in four runs, Elehuris Montero finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-5 in a matchup of the first- and last-place teams in the NL West.

Colorado, which was 2-10 against the Dodgers this season entering the game, had lost nine of its last 10 games and had scored just 16 runs in its last eight games. The nine-run setback was tied for the third-most lopsided loss of the season for Los Angeles.

The Rockies pounded out a season-best 18 hits and their 14 runs tied a season high. Every Colorado starter had a hit and seven had at least two hits.

