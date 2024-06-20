Watch Now
Doyle breaks 9th-inning tie with sac fly, Rockies rebound from a tough loss to beat Dodgers 7-6

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, douses Brenton Doyle after his walkoff RBI sacrifice fly to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jun 19, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle broke a ninth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Doyle's fly ball to center was deep enough for Jake Cave to score from third, giving Colorado the victory a night after the Rockies blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning in an 11-9 loss.

Cave and Elhehuris Montero led off the ninth with singles off Yohan Ramirez (0-3), and rookie Adael Amador, who had two hits, reached on a fielder's choice. Michael Toglia homered and tripled and Jalen Beeks (3-3) pitched an inning of relief to help Colorado snap a four-game skid.

Shohei Ohtani doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

