Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani chases Triple Crown entering season's final weekend vs. Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s locked in at the plate, on the bases, for the NL MVP and now on the Triple Crown.

It’s been that kind of late-season surge for the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter who’s already invented the 50-50 club. Ohtani went 4 for 5 in a 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies to keep in the running for the Triple Crown.

It also ensures he’ll be in the lineup the final two games.

Heading into the weekend, Ohtani’s leading the NL in homers (54) and RBIs (130). He raised his average to .309 on Friday, trailing only Luis Arráez (.314) in the batting-title race.

The Rockies and Dodgers play at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and close the season with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.