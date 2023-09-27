Dodgers send Rockies to their first 100-loss season

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to back the strong seven-inning start by rookie Bobby Miller, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 11-2 to gain a doubleheader split and send the Rockies to their first 100-loss season.

Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season and Nolan Jones homered in Colorado's 4-1 win in the opener.

David Peralta and Chris Taylor each hit two-run singles in a five-run second inning, James Outman added four hits and Max Muncy and Kiki Hernandez had three hits apiece in the nightcap.

Elehuris Montero homered for Colorado.