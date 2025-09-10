Dodgers open 2-game lead in NL West with 7-2 win over Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs and Emmet Sheehan pitched seven splendid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts also went deep for the Dodgers, who increased their lead in the NL West to two games over San Diego. The second-place Padres lost 4-2 at home to Cincinnati.

Sheehan retired his first 15 batters before Kyle Karros, son of former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, singled to left field leading off the sixth. In 2023, Sheehan threw six no-hit innings in his major league debut.

The right-hander struck out nine Rockies and allowed just one earned run, when Tyler Freeman hit an RBI single in the sixth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb