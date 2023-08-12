Watch Now
Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 behind Lynn for 6th straight victory and improve to 10-1 in August

Ryan Sun/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Aug 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Lynn won his third consecutive start with the surging Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs in a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Amed Rosario grounded into a fielder's choice for the go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning and the Dodgers scored four more in the sixth.

The NL West leaders took their sixth game in a row, equaling their season-high winning streak accomplished four times. Los Angeles improved to 10-1 in August.

Lynn allowed just an unearned run and four hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one to improve to 3-0 in three starts since being acquired from the White Sox shortly before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

