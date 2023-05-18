Díaz, Rockies score 11 runs over 2 innings, rally past Reds 11-6

DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz drove in three runs and Kris Bryant, Jurickson Profar and Brenton Doyle each had two RBIs in a two-inning, 11-run burst that helped the Colorado Rockies erase a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6.

The Rockies sent 19 batters to the plate and recorded 10 hits while scoring five times in the fifth and six more in the sixth. Doyle's two-run triple put Colorado ahead to stay in its 11th win in 16 games.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft was charged with seven runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings.

Backup catcher Luke Maile homered and drove in two runs as the Reds built an early lead before collapsing as they finished a 2-4 trip.