Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Díaz homers twice to help Houston Astros down Colorado Rockies 6-4

Rockies Astros Baseball
Michael Wyke/AP
Colorado Rockies third base coach Warren Schaeffer, left, congratulates designated hitter C.J. Cron (25) as he rounds the bases on his home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rockies Astros Baseball
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 18:01:10-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Díaz had his first career two-homer game and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead the Houston Astros past the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Díaz had a solo home run in the second inning Wednesday and his two-run homer made it 3-0 in the fourth.

Peña’s home run came later in that inning to push the lead to 5-0. He returned after missing five games with a stiff neck.

The Rockies cut the lead to 1 on a homer by Randal Grichuk in the seventh, but Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to sweep the two-game series and secure a fourth straight victory.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018