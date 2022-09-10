Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon, back, douses Elias Diaz after Diaz's three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:40 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 00:40:58-04

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 after wasting a seven-run lead.

Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing a nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008.

Díaz had four hits and set a career-best for RBIs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018