Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Diamondbacks take lead on back-to-back wild pitches, rally for 5-4 win over the Rockies

Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Kevin Newman scrambled home on back-to-back wild pitches in the seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

The D-backs continued their extended roll, with an 18-5 record since the All-Star break.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. The lanky right-hander gave up four runs on eight hits.

Jake McCarthy added two hits and two RBIs. Newman and Josh Bell also had two hits.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies