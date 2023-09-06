Diamondbacks overcome early 4-run deficit to beat Rockies 12-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-5 on Wednesday.

The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.

Thomas hit a three-run homer off Chris Flexen (1-7) in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Pham had three hits, including a two-run double.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer and Bryce Jarvis (2-0) walked one in two innings for his second win in the majors.