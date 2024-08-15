Watch Now
Diamondbacks extend winning streak to 6, beat Rockies 11-4 as Eugenio Suárez hits grand slam

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson, center, smiles as he celebrates with Corbin Carroll, left, and Josh Bell, right, after hitting a two-run double and scoring on a two-base error during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Joc Pederson drove in two early runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their sixth straight game by beating the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

Arizona swept the three-game series and has won 18 of 21, rocketing into postseason contention with its longest winning streak since last August. Following a 6-1 homestand, the NL champions go on a nine-game trip to Tampa Bay, Miami and Boston.

Suárez had three hits, driving the first pitch he saw from Riley Pint into the left-center seats for a 10-3 lead in the sixth and his fourth career slam.

