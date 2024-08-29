Derek Hill homers twice, Kyle Stowers drives in 4 as Marlins beat Rockies 12-8

DENVER (AP) — Derek Hill had three hits and his second career two-homer game, Ali Sanchez had three hits and stole home, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 12-8 to earn a split of the four-game series.

Kyle Stowers had three hits and four RBIs, Otto Lopez had three hits including two doubles, and Connor Norby had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The Marlins had a season-high 18 hits.

Hill, who homered Wednesday, has four homers and 15 RBIs in 22 games since being acquired by the Marlins off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 3.