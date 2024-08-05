David Peralta hits a homer and robs another as the Padres beat the Rockies 10-2 for a series win Sunday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run home run an inning after robbing Sam Hilliard of a shot and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 10-2 for their first series win against the lowly Rockies in three tries this season. Kyle Higashioka and All-Star Jurickson Profar also homered for the Padres, who had lost five straight games to the Rockies until winning 3-2 on Saturday night. San Diego improved to an MLB-best 11-3 since the All-Star break. The Rockies had the chance to clinch the season series, which they lead 6-4 with a three-game series remaining in Denver in two weeks.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 5, 5am