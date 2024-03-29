Watch Now
D-backs unload on Rockies with 14 runs in third inning, breaking multiple franchise records

It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 00:09:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got their season started with an offensive flourish, scoring 14 runs in the third inning of their opening-day game against the Colorado Rockies.

It broke the records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning in franchise history. It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs.

The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings.

The D-backs sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and one sacrifice fly. The Rockies used three pitchers; Kyle Freeland, Anthony Molina and Jalen Beeks.

