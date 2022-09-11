Watch Now
Cron’s 3-run HR lifts Rockies past Diamondbacks 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron is congratulated as he returns to the dugut after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 11, 2022
DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a three-run home run, José Ureña gave up one run in 5 ⅓ innings and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Saturday night for their fourth-consecutive victory.

Cron’s 457-foot shot to center field off Madison Bumgarner (6-14) was his team-high 28th home run of the season and his fourth in the past seven games.

It came one day after he launched a 504-foot blast to left field that was the second-longest home run since tracking began in 2015.

Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (3-1) threw 1 ⅔ shutout innings to earn the win. Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth inning to notch his 29th save of the season.

