Cron, Rockies rain homers on Padres for 7-2 opening win

Alex Gallardo/AP
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron, right, gets congratulations from Elehuris Montero after hitting a solo home run, Cron's second of the baseball game, against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in San Diego, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Mar 30, 2023
SAN DIEGO (AP) — C.J. Cron homered twice and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat San Diego 7-2 to dampen opening night of the most anticipated season in Padres history at chilly, wet Petco Park.

Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the fifth inning and added a leadoff shot in the seventh for his 17th career multi-homer game. Elehuris Montero followed with another homer off reliever Domingo Tapia.

The Rockies had 17 hits, with Cron getting four and Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon three each.

Expectations are so high for the superstar-laden Padres that fans booed twice during the game.

