CINCINNATI (AP) — Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the Colorado Rockies' 8-4 win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, TJ Friedl homered twice, and Jonathan India hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati.

German Marquez allowed two runs over seven innings.