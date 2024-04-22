Crawford and Raleigh power Mariners to 10-2 rout of struggling Rockies for doubleheader split

DENVER (AP) — A bases-loaded triple by J.P. Crawford keyed a six-run second inning that propelled the Seattle Mariners past the Colorado Rockies 10-2 for a doubleheader split. In the opener, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lift Colorado to a 2-1 win. That victory snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak for the Rockies, who have the worst record in the National League at 5-17. Colorado has yet to win consecutive games or a series this season. Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the nightcap and finished the game with three RBIs. Emerson Hancock allowed two runs — one earned — in six innings. Seattle has won five of six.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 22, 5am