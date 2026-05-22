Corbin Carroll lines RBI single in 9th, Diamondbacks knock off Rockies 2-1 for 5th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings after suffering his first loss of the season against the Rockies last weekend.

Colorado took advantage after he left, tying it at 1 in the eighth when Juan Morrillo hit Tyler Freeman with the bases loaded.

Paul Sewald (1-4) worked a perfect ninth and Juan Mejia (0-4) walked two in the bottom half.

Carroll lined a single to right on a 2-2 count and Gabriel Moreno beat the throw to the plate for Arizona's second walk-off win in three games. Ketel Marte hit a winning two-run homer in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday.

Carroll also drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning for Arizona's first five -game winning streak since June 9-14, 2025.

Rodriguez didn't allow a hit until Ezequiel Tovar's bloop double just inside the line in right. Jake McCarthy followed with a one-out infield single, but Rodriguez made a nifty play to throw out Tovar at the plate on Braxton Fulford's safety squeeze.

The left-hander got Troy Johnston to fly out to end the inning with two on and induced an inning-ending double play in the sixth after the Rockies hit two weak singles.

Zach Agnos got his first career start when the Rockies opted for a bullpen game to give right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano an extra day's rest.

The right-hander lasted a career-high five innings, allowing a hit with four strikeouts and a walk.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 4.02 ERA) was set to face RHP Michael Soroka (6-2, 3.49) in the second game of the series Friday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

