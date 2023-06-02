Watch Now
Corbin Carroll lifts Diamondbacks past Rockies for share of NL West lead

Arizona Diamondbacks mob Corbin Carroll, middle, after he drove in two runs with a single against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Phoenix. Arizona won 5-4. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 12:35 AM, Jun 02, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday to tie the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the NL West lead.

Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third.

With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit.

Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to help Arizona win its fifth straight and improve to 34-23 to match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

Walker had three hits.

