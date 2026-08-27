Connor Norby's grand slam and three 2-run homers help Rockies to a 13-1 win over the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor Norby hit a grand slam, Troy Johnston, Cole Carrigg and Hunter Goodman had two-run homers, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 13-1 on Wednesday night.

Goodman and TJ Rumfield singled and Willi Castro walked to load the bases in the seventh inning before Norby launched his sixth home run of the season 402 feet to center field to give Colorado an 8-1 lead.

Norby, promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 11, has reached base in all 14 games for the Rockies. On Wednesday, he had two hits and five RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Johnston opened the scoring for Colorado with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth, and Carrigg extended the lead to 4-1 with a 395-foot shot.

Goodman added his team-leading 36th homer of the year in the eighth. Norby and Ezequiel Tovar added RBI singles to cap the scoring.

Tanner Gordon (1-4) worked seven innings of one-run ball for Colorado, striking out five and giving up six hits. Zach Agnos worked the final two innings, allowing one hit.

Andrés Chaparro accounted for the Nationals' run with a solo homer in the second inning.

Will Dion (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings for Washington.

Up next

Rockies' RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-5, 6.54 ERA) starts opposite Nationals' RHP Jake Irvin (2-8, 5.82) in the series finale on Thursday.