Conine smashes 3-run homer, Alcantara improves to 6-0 in June as Marlins beat Rockies 10-7

DENVER (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a three-run homer off the third-deck facade in right field and righty Sandy Alcantara improved to 6-0 in June as the Miami Marlins rallied for a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Trailing 5-2 in the fifth, Otto Lopez started the inning with a solo homer. Conine entered the game as a pinch hitter and smashed a changeup from Victor Vodnik (2-3) that went an estimated distance of 433 feet to send the Marlins on their way to a seventh straight win over Colorado.

It was Conine's first homer since April 8. He returned from the 60-day injured list on June 21 after being sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

Alcantara (9-4) went 5 2/3 innings and surrendered five runs. The right-hander became the third pitcher in team history to finish 6-0 in a calendar month. The late José Fernández accomplished the feat in May 2016 and Chris Hammond in June 1993.

Miami finished with eight extra-base hits, including a two-run double from Leo Jiménez in the second and a bases-clearing triple from Javier Sanoja in the seventh. Sanoja also had a double and a single. He had a chance at the cycle in the ninth and popped out.

Hunter Goodman crushed a solo shot in the seventh for his 13th homer in June. The only other Rockies player to homer at least 13 times in a calendar month was Troy Tulowitzki with 15 in September 2010.

Rockies starter Sean Sullivan allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

TJ Rumfield began a three-run second inning with a single that extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Up next

The Marlins will throw righty Eury Pérez (3-6, 4.41 ERA) on Tuesday night. Colorado has yet to name a starter.

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