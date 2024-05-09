Conforto homers to spark 6-run inning and Giants beat skidding Rockies 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Michael Conforto homered and singled in a six-run second inning that sent the San Francisco Giants past the struggling Colorado Rockies 8-6.

Blake Sabol and Conforto each finished with three of San Francisco's 13 hits.

Jordan Hicks pitched five effective innings and the Giants won their second in a row after a four-game losing streak to secure the series win against Colorado.

Mike Yastrzemski had two hits, including a triple, and Sabol delivered an RBI double.

Sean Bouchard had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost four straight and nine of 10. They own the worst record in the majors at 8-28 and remain the only club without a series victory or successive wins this season.